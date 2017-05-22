Damage estimates grow in Rusk Co., $420K as of Monday morning - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Damage estimates grow in Rusk Co., $420K as of Monday morning

Posted:
By Aaron Rhody, Daybreak Anchor
Rusk County (WQOW) - Damage estimates continue to grow in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Emergency Management director, $420,000 in damage has been reported so far, but he expects that number to grow over the next several days.

By the end of the week, they expect to have a more accurate dollar amount. Most roads in Rusk County are open, and power has been restored to nearly every home and business. 

