TODAY: Screening of documentary on human trafficking at Eau Claire State Theatre

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The area's effort to end human trafficking never stops, and on Tuesday that effort is hitting the big screen for a special movie premiere to help raise awareness and get the community involved in the effort.

The movie is titled, "I Am Jane Doe". It tells the story of young women who filed lawsuits against Backpage, a website similar to Craigslist but known for listing ads for prostitution and human trafficking. All of the girls documented in the film were victims of human trafficking through the website.

Organizers said after the movie airs there will be a panel discussion with two of the lawyers who are representing the girls in the movie, as well as representatives from the Eau Claire Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, Fierce Freedom and Transition Homes, which is a resource for underage sex trafficking victims. The discussion is meant to show how all entities work together to combat trafficking.

"We need the help of the public. We need the help of the police. We need the help of people that are enforcing laws and things like that. To take a well worn phrase, it does take a village to fight sex trafficking or human trafficking. This is just another way we can educate the public as to what it looks like, and that it's happening here," said Fierce Freedom Director Jodi Emerson.

Eau Claire will be among the first cities in the U.S. to show the documentary. The screening of the movie is on Tuesday at the State Theatre starting at 7:00 p.m., with discussion immediately following. The event's Facebook page has ticket information.