Suicide bomber likely behind Manchester concert attack that killed 22 and injured 59, police say

(ABC News) -- A suicide bomber was likely behind the deadly explosion in Manchester, England on Monday that killed 22 people and injured 59 others who were attending an Ariana Grande concert at one of Europe’s largest arenas.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Manchester Arena just before 10:35 p.m. local time on Monday. Authorities are still telling people to avoid the area as the crime scene investigation continues today.

The incident is being treated as a "terrorist incident until police know otherwise," police said.

The attack was likely carried out by "one man” using an "improvised explosive device,” police said. The person died at the scene.

"We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated, causing this atrocity," Ian Hopkins, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said at a press conference early Tuesday. "Our priority is to work with the national counter-terrorism policing network to establish more details about the individual who carried out this attack."

President Trump offered his condolences in remarks during a visit to Israel, saying the victims were "murdered by evil losers in life."

"I won't call them monsters because they'd like that term. They'd think that's a great name," Trump said in Bethlehem after a visit with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. "I will call them from now on losers because that's what they are. They're losers and we'll have more of them. But they're losers remember that."

