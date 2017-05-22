EC Regis Pointing Toward Postseason

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The high school baseball postseason begins next week. Eau Claire Regis has a one seed in Division 3. The Ramblers have one regular season game remaining before they begin tournament play.



Regis lost Friday night at Carson Park to Webster, 6-3. After that game, Ramblers head coach Andy Niese says the main priorities now are to get the pitching staff ready for the playoffs, fine tune some things with the hitters, and get prepared mentally.



"You try to explain to kids, this is the fun part of the season," Niese says, "and to embrace the fact that the playoffs are coming and it's going to be intense, and there's going to be pressure, and that's why you should be playing, that's why you do all that stuff, this is why you come to practice in March and go to the open gyms, and train in the offseason, and that's the part mentally we'll just preparing them for that, is to embrace the intensity and embrace the pressure."



Regis is back in action, Tuesday, when the Ramblers battle Bloomer in a 5:00 P.M. game at Bollinger Field.