Increasing mental health resources in Wisconsin

Wausau (WAOW) -- The state has money budgeted for a youth crisis center, and Representative Patrick Snyder (R-85) hopes to build the facility at North Central Health Care.

"We realize especially when it comes to the youth, that this is a problem," said Snyder. "What happens between birth and 6 years old can make so much of an impact."

One in five Americans live with mental illness, and it can affect anyone.

"Sometimes they get stuck because of trauma they've experienced in their life," said Laure Blanchard, Behavioral Health Crisis Manager at NCHC. "Or it could be a diagnosable illness. But it can all be treated."

Now, with the help of lawmakers, leaders at NCHC are trying to bring more of that treatment to Marathon County.

The center is one of several across the state petitioning to receive funding for a crisis facility.

"I know North Central Health Care. They have a very, very good plan," said Snyder. "I'm more of an advocate, to be able to talk to the decision makers and put in a good word."

The eight-bed center would provide patients with 24-hour care, which includes group therapy.

Experts say addressing mental health issues is very difficult, especially for children as their brains develop, because the pain isn't visible.

"You can't look at somebody and say 'Oh they're suffering from a mental illness, or are grieving the loss of our loved on,e or they've been through a traumatic experience,'" she said. "Because we don't have the scars that show on our arms and legs and face and wherever that is on our body."