Doctors: No fruit juice for children under age of one

(CNN) -- New pediatrics guidelines recommend that parents avoid giving fruit juice to babies until after their first birthday.

This is the first time The American Academy of Academics has changed their guidelines on the topic since 2001.

Not only are doctors concerned about obesity and tooth decay, but they're also worried exposing babies to too much fruit juice will lead to them being unsatisfied with water as they grow older.

"It's great to have a variety of things for children," said Tracie Timm, a nurse practitioner at Bridge Community Health Clinic. "Making sure that they do still drink plenty of water. That's something they're always going to need to be doing. And not just drinking all the fruit juices."

Parents are also encouraged to limit fruit juice consumption to four ounces a day for children ages one through three.

The Juice Products Association released the following statement on the study.