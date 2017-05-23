Doctors: No fruit juice for children under age of one

(CNN) -- New pediatrics guidelines recommend that parents avoid giving fruit juice to babies until after their first birthday.
This is the first time The American Academy of Academics has changed their guidelines on the topic since 2001.
Not only are doctors concerned about obesity and tooth decay, but they're also worried exposing babies to too much fruit juice will lead to them being unsatisfied with water as they grow older.
"It's great to have a variety of things for children," said Tracie Timm, a nurse practitioner at Bridge Community Health Clinic. "Making sure that they do still drink plenty of water. That's something they're always going to need to be doing. And not just drinking all the fruit juices."
Parents are also encouraged to limit fruit juice consumption to four ounces a day for children ages one through three.
The Juice Products Association released the following statement on the study.
U.S. juice manufacturers have long supported the nutrition guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics and we agree with the AAP’s recommendation that 100% fruit juice, in both fresh and reconstituted forms, “can be a healthy part of the diet of children older than 1 year when consumed as part of a well-balanced diet.” Further, juice manufacturers are aligned with the AAP’s recommendations regarding fruit juice consumption by infants. These guidelines were first published in Pediatrics in July 2015.
National surveys consistently show that Americans do not eat enough fruits and vegetables, yet research indicates that children who drink juice actually eat more whole fruit than children who don’t drink juice. Additional research shows that the average child does not over consume juice and that children who drink juice have better overall diet quality.
The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans classify one serving of 100% fruit juice as equivalent to one serving of whole fruit. One-hundred-percent fruit juice is a nutrient dense beverage, and when incorporated as a complement to whole fruit in the diet for children older than one year, helps to improve fruit intake, especially among populations with limited access to fresh fruit.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.