MUST SEE: Five day bacon camp is coming up - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Five day bacon camp is coming up

Posted:

(WQOW) -- This is something you may want to add to your calendar.

From May 31 to June 4, you can head over to Ann Arbor, Michigan for Camp Bacon. Yes, bacon! It's a five day festival celebrating all things bacon. From bacon baking classes, chef forums, open mic night, to a glorious pig roast. If you're a bacon lover, you're not going to want to miss it!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.