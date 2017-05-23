MUST SEE: Five day bacon camp is coming up

(WQOW) -- This is something you may want to add to your calendar.
From May 31 to June 4, you can head over to Ann Arbor, Michigan for Camp Bacon. Yes, bacon! It's a five day festival celebrating all things bacon. From bacon baking classes, chef forums, open mic night, to a glorious pig roast. If you're a bacon lover, you're not going to want to miss it!
