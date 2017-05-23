Click It or Ticket campaign kicks off across Wisconsin

Central Wis. (WAOW) -- An annual statewide campaign has kicked off this week and law enforcement is on high alert for any violators.

It's the annual Click It or Ticket campaign throughout the week.

The state said that 88 percent of motorists now wear seat belts in Wisconsin which is an all time high. However, the numbers are still lower than the national average.

The campaign kicks off the week before Memorial Day as more people will be hitting the road for their first taste of summer fun.

Because of the higher volume of traffic during warmer weather, law enforcement said they tend to see a higher amount of crashes.

Officials from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Rothschild Police Department said that buckling up could be the difference between life and death.

"[There's] been crashes where people were not buckled up and they have been ejected from their vehicles and they were killed or seriously injured," said Sgt. Carrie Johnson with the Wisconsin State Patrol. "Summer is coming, we want people to buckle up and be safe."

"You see the seriousness of their injuries where if they would have been seat belted in, they probably wouldn't have been injured as bad," said Capt. Kevin Ostrowski with Rothschild Police Department.

Debbie Czech lost her son, Nicholas, 25, in a car accident where he was not wearing a seat belt in 2012. Czech said the campaign is important to her, as she wants everyone to know the importance of wearing a seat belt.

"All my son's life, we told the importance of wearing a seat belt," she said. "There's always that time when people are in a hurry."

A ticket for not wearing a seat belt could range from ten dollars to several hundred.