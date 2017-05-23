James Bond actor Roger Moore dies age 89

Sir Roger Moore, the star of many famous James Bond films, has passed away at age 89.

A statement posted by his family to the actor's Twitter account early Tuesday said the British film star died after a short battle with cancer:

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement."

Moore continued to work up to the ed, with his late appearance taking place in November 2016 before a packed house at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Some of Moore's most well-known 007 films include Moonraker, Live and Let Die, The Man With the Golden Gun, and A View to Kill.