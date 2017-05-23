State budget committee to vote on UW tuition cut Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans on the state legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC) will vote Tuesday afternoon on whether to approve Governor Scott Walker's proposal to cut UW System tuition by five percent for in-state residents.



Assembly Republicans have been lukewarm to the idea since it was introduced in February, calling instead for boosts to financial aid.



The JFC will also vote on the Governor's proposal to fund different UW campuses based on certain performance metrics.



Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald are also expected to announce the creation of a new leadership center at UW-Madison that will be inserted into the 2017-19 budget.