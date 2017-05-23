John Hammond Leaves Bucks For Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The Orlando Magic have hired Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond to be their new GM.

Hammond had been with the Bucks the past nine seasons.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, whose hire was announced Tuesday morning, worked under Hammond as an assistant general manager with the Bucks from 2008-13. The two also worked together with the Detroit Pistons from 2007-08.

Hammond replaces Rob Hennigan, who was fired last month after the franchise missed the postseason for the fifth straight season. The Magic have the No. 6 overall pick in next month's NBA draft.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS STATEMENT ON JOHN HAMMOND (5/23/17) --



“John Hammond has been an incredible asset to the Bucks organization these last nine years and a true professional in every sense of the word. His keen eye for talent and relentless drive to build one of the finest teams in the league has helped the Bucks become a championship-caliber organization on and off the court. We wish John and his family nothing but the best in Orlando.



“We remain very excited about the prospects of our team and anticipate further announcements about the front office staff to be made in the near future.”