Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A young boy is passing on his toys to help brighten other children's days.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Chippewa Falls Police Department said 6-year-old Jace Dewberry was cleaning out his room and decided to donate his stuffed animals to the department.

Police said Dewberry's donation of toys will be distributed to other children in need or have been in a traumatic situation.