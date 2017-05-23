Eau Claire City Council approves Oxbeaux's request for street closure

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Music will be filing downtown Eau Claire in less than a month, as it took no time to sell out 700 tickets to the inaugural Oxbeaux concert as News 18 reported last month. Now, it appears the event is growing bigger before it even begins.



On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously approved a request from the Oxbeaux's organizers to close down the 500 block of Galloway Street during the event on June 15, the day before the Eaux Claire Music and Arts Festival.



The move allows the stage to be moved to the street, making room for up to 2,000 spectators.



"We hope to set a precedent that will really put us on the map with this festival, and being a member of the community and showcasing Eau Claire as the music city capitol of the Midwest," said Allison Gumz, general manager at The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely.



Organizers said they will release more information on how to purchase additional tickets later this week.