Tornado victims express concern during Cameron town hall meeting

Cameron (WQOW) - On week after a tornado touched down in northwestern Wisconsin, communities are still cleaning up. The latest damage totals are between $10 to $12 million in Barron County and $420,000 in Rusk County.

Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency for Barron and Rusk counties last week.

On Tuesday, members of Walker's cabinet met with local officials and the public to survey the long-term recovery needs.

About 80 residents came to ask questions from how to replace a drivers license to dealing with insurance companies. State Ag Secretary Ben Brancel warned residents to be wary of scammers who offer repair deals that are too good to be true.

Brancel advised residents to hire known, local contractors whenever possible. Some residents, who are now homeless for a week, were clearly frustrated with the situation: one parent said her children were being marked truant from school while another complained about being separated from his dogs.

The state officials promised to get help as quickly as possible but warned the recovery will take time.