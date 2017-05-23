Eau Claire receives national recognition, "The Best Small Town To Visit"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The music scene, along with the beauty and excitement of Eau Claire, has travelers from across the country taking notice.



Recently, Eau Claire was named "The Best Small Town To Visit" in Wisconsin by an organization called Thrillist.com, a website based out of New York.



They credit Eau Claire for a thriving music scene, stunning river trails and new downtown development.



Linda John, the executive director of Visit Eau Claire, said appearing on a list like this is a great way to bring in visitors who could become life-long residents to the area.



"Ultimately for us, it means potentially more people will visit Eau Claire," John said. "They will come to our city, spend their money, stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants and even going as far as potentially going to school here, starting a business here, relocating here. "



John said Eau Claire residents should be proud of where they live every time they see the city pop up on national lists like this.