Teen pregnancies reach all-time low, Eau Claire County numbers down as well

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Newly released data shows teen birth rates are at an all-time low nationwide, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said numbers have improved in Eau Claire County as well.



The study showed in Eau Claire county, females under the age of 20 gave birth to 39 babies in 2015. That number is significantly less than the 62 births in 2013.



The health department said research shows teen pregnancy education and prevention programs are a large part of the decrease.



It is currently "National Teen Pregnancy Prevention Month", and the health department said now is a good time for parents to have open conversations about pregnancy and sex with teens.