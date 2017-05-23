Red Cross serves 2,100 meals in Barron, Rusk counties

Northwestern Wisconsin (WQOW) - Those who are providing a helping hand say they are in it for the long haul. On Tuesday, staff with the American Red Cross said their work is far from done.

Tracy Nelson, with the American Red Cross, said in the week following last week's tornado, more than 2,100 meals were served to communities in Barron and Rusk counties; about 1,300 clients have been served. The organization also received over 1,500 donated items.

Nelson said the Red Cross had almost 90 volunteers coming from all across the state and that doesn't include community members not affiliated with the organization.

"People, like I said, are phenomenal, especially in small communities where people know each other – that volunteering for anybody is so huge because you don't realize how many people it takes to do such a job,” Nelson said.

During News 18's special report at 6:30 p.m., “From Ruin to Recovery”, hear how the Red Cross is still working with those in need and how organizers said you can stay prepared for natural disasters.