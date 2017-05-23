$25K donation made to Chippewa Falls Riverfront Park - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

$25K donation made to Chippewa Falls Riverfront Park

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A local attraction meant to bring in tourists now has some new financial backing.

The Chippewa Falls Riverfront project received a $25,000 donation from the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest. The project now sits roughly $300,000 from their ultimate fundraising goal of $2 million. Work on phase two of the project will begin shortly, which will include things like amphitheaters and public restrooms.

