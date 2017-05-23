Packers Begin OTA

Green Bay (WQOW) -- The Packers begin their Organized Team Activity, Tuesday. It's Green Bay's first chance to practice 11-on-11 since the season ended in January.



This is a very important time for the rookies, who get their first opportunity to practice against NFL veterans, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who says he enjoys the OTA's because he gets to meet the new guys, one player at a time.



"I actually don't know all of them yet," says Rodgers, "some of them I think are still a little nervous to come over and introduce themselves to me. I realize that's a thing as I get older."



"They're finding their way," says Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, "it's all part of the 2017 football team. Very little carries from year to year and it's important to build off of that and show the new guys the way. We're off to a good start."



The OTA continues Wednesday, and will then resume on May 31.