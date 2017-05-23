Bridgewater Back With Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have begun offseason practice, and Teddy Bridgewater has taken the field with them.

Bridgewater took part in the workout Tuesday with the team, less than nine months after suffering the devastating injury to his left knee that wiped out his third NFL season and jeopardized his career.

The practice, the first of 10 organized sessions leading up to the three-day minicamp, was closed to reporters.

The Vikings provided no information beyond confirmation that Bridgewater was continuing his rehabilitation on the field.

They posted to their website a 38-second, slow-motion video clip of Bridgewater in uniform wearing a brace, dropping back to pass during the same type of non-contact drill in which he dislocated the knee and tore the ACL.