Businessman, Rice Lake native donates $1 million to help tornado victims

Barron County (WQOW) -- Businessman and Rice Lake native Foster Friess saw firsthand the damage left by last Tuesday's tornado. Now, he's opening up his pocketbook to help.



Friess has announced he has donated $1 million for a challenge grant with Red Cedar Church in Rice Lake to set up a relief fund to help those affected by last week's tornado and severe storms.



"If we are able to raise a million dollars, he will match that, dollar for dollar. If we are able to raise $500,000, he'll give us $500,000. And that is to help mostly the people in this area. This is the most affected area that he toured," Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told News 18.



Sheriff Fitzgerald says that money will also help the 200-plus businesses and homes also affected by that storm.