Matt Tolan Talks U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying

New Richmond (WQOW) -- Among the spectators at Tuesday's Division 1 WIAA Boys Golf Regional, is Eau Claire North graduate Matt Tolan, who just finished his freshman golf season at the University of South Dakota.



Earlier this month, Tolan and Osceola product Charlie Danielson were two of five sectional qualifiers for the U.S. Open. Those sectionals will be played on June 5, and Tolan will compete in either Tacoma, Washington, or Springfield, Ohio.



"Obviously, I've been practicing a lot," says Tolan, I'm trying to make sure all the lines are straight, and everything's good, I haven't played any tournaments yet but just practice, practice, practice, keep improving, because I mean, you can't improve enough."