Wausau officer speaks out after being dragged by car

Wausau (WAOW) -- For the first time, a Wausau office dragged by a fleeing driver is speaking out.

Jason Pacey was responding to a call as back-up outside of a Wausau bar, he wasn't expecting what happened next.

"He was not listening to what the officer was telling him, he was not complying," said Pacey. "He almost hit officer Vang with his car."

Immediately, Pacey ran over to the vehicle to help the other officer. As he reached inside the vehicle, 62-year-old Bradley Latz hit the gas, dragging Pacey alongside the vehicle for 30-40 feet.

"My first thought was that I want to stop the chance of him hurting someone else," said Pacey.

As soon as Pacey was free from the vehicle, a chase ensued. You can see Latz' vehicle and Pacey's squad car hit each other several times before the chase finally ends.

"The lack of cooperation and danger that he had shown from this incident was eye opening," said Pacey.

In the more than two decades Pacey's spent in law enforcement, this was a first for the officer.

"Definitely an eye opener for me," said Pacey.

While Pacey was being dragged, his thoughts weren't on his own safety but the safety of the community.

"We make split session decisions that benefit the community," said Pacey. "I'm glad no one else got hurt."

Latz faces several felony charges including second degree recklessly endangering safety. He'll be back in court in June.