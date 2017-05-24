Surviving in Style

Marathon County (WAOW) -- We all know someone impacted by cancer. Whether it's a teacher in a classroom or a grandmother at home, a cancer diagnosis can shake even the strongest woman.

A program offered in central Wisconsin is helping people dealing with cancer get their confidence back. It's called Look Good Feel Better, and it's affiliated with the American Cancer Society.

Shelly Hoppe was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. She said losing her hair was inevitable but it was still a difficult time.

"I knew it was going to come out in clumps so I would find it on my pillow and it was itchy," said Hoppe. "Finally I just said, ya know, I needed it off."

Look Good Feel Better is showing women who are going through or have recently finished treatment how to do different beauty techniques safely.

A trained cosmetologist meets with the women one-on-one or in groups.

Cindy Bednarski has been donating her time to the program as a cosmetologist for more than 20 years. She started volunteering because she had family members taken by cancer and then it got more personal. Cindy is battling cancer.

"All you want to do is not let the world know you have it. You want things to be normal and looking good," said Bednarski.

When the women meet with Cindy things go back to normal for a little bit and smiles are shared.

Shari Parks is a teacher at Marathon Elementary School. She went through the program more than a year ago.

"We felt like we were pretty again," she said. "Throughout all of my time healing that was the only time we could laugh and have fun."

Parks is back in the classroom, cancer free and feeling beautiful. While she teaches the kids ABC's and 123's there's something extra she's passing along as well, how to survive in style.

If you want to locate a Look Good Feel Better session near you, click HERE.