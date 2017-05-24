Adopt-A-Pet: Elora

Meet our Pet of the Day: Elora!

Elora is a sweet, but shy girl. It takes her some time to warm up to you. Elora has been at the shelter for about a year now. She may seem to get a bit antsy, but that could be due to too much attention. Elora is 3 years old. Apparently she's been at the shelter so long because of being shy, but once she gets to know you and gets comfortable with you, she'll open up.

If you're interested in Elora, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.