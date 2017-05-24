5/24: Tuesday Night Blues

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- As the summer season gets closer and closer, more and more events start to pop up in the community, including Tuesday Night Blues.

You can listen to Tuesday Night Blues in Eau Claire's Owen Park every Tuesday, starting May 30 through Aug 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Food and vendors will be present at the event, which is freed admission!

All ages are welcome.

This is Tuesday Night Blues' 9th season! Tuesday Night Blues is brought to you by the Chippewa Valley Blues Society.

This year's new rain location will be at the Stones Throw in downtown Eau Claire. There will also be an "After Hours" blues jam every Tuesday after the performance at The Plus in downtown EC starting at 8:30 p.m.