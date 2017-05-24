Dunn County Vietnam War veteran among group looking to reconcile with Viet Cong

Dunn County (WQOW) - One Vietnam veteran from Dunn County is a part of a national group determined to mend fences with the soldiers they fought against in that war (the Viet Cong). Now, he's fundraising to make his trip to Vietnam possible.

Richard Lynghaug served our country with the U.S. Marines in the Vietnam war. He was a hospital corpsman. Now, he's turning the page on the past and preparing to meet the very people he fought against in order to heal relationships and mend fences. The idea stemmed from a relationship that was formed with a Vietnamese pastor.

“He (the pastor) started over 1,000 churches in Vietnam,” Lynghaug said. “He spent over 15 years in Vietnamese prisons because of his proselytizing and now he resides in Virginia.”

Pastor Paul Ai was allowed back to Vietnam in February 2017 when his 87-year-old mother requested to see him.

In the process of getting his visa, he met a man who represented the Vietnam Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I told him Christians don't want to bring harm, only blessing to the country," Pastor Ai said. "We want the Christians to come together and pray for reconciliation, and after we talked, he said, 'That's a very good idea'."

An agreement was made, and an invitation was extended.

“They invited Pastor Ai to invite former Vietnam veterans to come back to the country and connect with former Viet Congs, who are also Christians, as a goodwill mission and a fence mending relationship mission,” Lynghaug said.

When asked why it is to be just Christians meeting other Christians, Lynghaug didn't know the exact answer, but he had a guess.

“It's good PR for their government,” Lynghaug said. “They've been known in the past for persecuting Christians. They'd rather be more aligned with the United States as China is becoming more aggressive in making their footprint in the Pacific Rim.”

There are at least 16 other veterans across the U.S. who will be with Lynghaug on his trip to Vietnam in October.

It's a group that originally went to Vietnam with M16s but are planning to return with John 3:16.

“It's a little unsettling. I'm not sure how I'll react,” Lynghaug said. “But, it's been 50 years. We are no longer enemies, and I think the message of Christ is not war but love and trying to reach out and mend those fences.”

Lynghaug is actually holding a fundraiser for his trip to Vietnam on Thursday, May 25. It will be at the Pizza Ranch in Eau Claire. Ten percent of sales and tips for that day will go toward his mission. He is looking to raise about $3,000 to cover the cost of his flight and his hotel. He will cover the rest of it on his own.

Pastor Paul Ai welcomes any Vietnam veteran to join them on their trip in October. If you are interested in joining the trip, you can contact his office in Virginia: 757-826-1426, ext. 272.

You can also contact Susan Goss: 757-272-7054.