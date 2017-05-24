POLICE: Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire on June 6

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Authorities said a sex offender will be released from prison into the Eau Claire community in early June.

According to a press release, the Eau Claire Police Department said Keith D. Stoffel will be released on June 6 and will live at a residence in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections said Stoffel's placement there is temporary.

Police said on January 10, 2002, Stoffel was convicted in Eau Claire County of first degree sexual assault of a child.

They said he will be on lifetime GPS monitoring, cannot have contact with juveniles, cannot use the internet or electronic devices, no use of alcohol or entering taverns and is only allowed to leave his residence between the hours of 8 a.m.-10 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.