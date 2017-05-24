Man dies after weekend crash in St. Croix County

St. Croix County (WQOW) - A man has died after a weekend crash in St. Croix County.

In a press release, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, shortly after 6:30 a.m., in Cyclon Township. Police said the crash happened on the 2400 block of State Highway 63/64.

Authorities said 28-year-old Nicholas J. Fellman, from Amery, was making a left turn into a private driveway when a truck, driven by 41-year-old Chad J. Bowers, from Ridgeland, hit Fellman's passenger-side.

Police said Fellman was taken to an area hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. On Wednesday, they said Fellman died from his injuries.

Police said Fellman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. They said Bowers was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Police said Saturday's crash is the county's fourth traffic fatality in 2017.