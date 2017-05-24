Officials on scene of semi fire in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- A semi fire in Beaver Dam on Highway 151 northbound closed down a lane of traffic Wednesday.

Officials are still on scene and said the lanes on 151 are now back open, but the exit ramp to County A remains closed.

The semi was able to get off the exit ramp and the driver was out of the semi when emergency crews arrived.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the calls came in about the fire around 9:11 a.m.

Crews on scene said the truck was fully engulfed as it spread to the trailer portion of the semi.

Small explosions could be heard on scene as the fire spread to the fuel tanks.

The semi appears to be a total loss. The driver was not injured.