Gov. Walker signs bill allowing minors to attend festivals where alcohol is served

Madison (WQOW) - With the summer music season approaching, Gov. Scott Walker signs a bill into law, allowing minors to attend music festivals even if sounds and suds are served.

Previously, the law stated minors had to be accompanied by a parent at music festivals where alcohol is served. Now, minors can attend concerts on private property where at least 2,500 people are expected to be present. The law uses an exemption also utilized by places like sports stadiums, bowling alleys and hotels.



The bill was introduced by the majority of the area's state delegation and was written by Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer).