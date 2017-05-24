Parking not expected to be an issue for Oxbeaux, Summer Concert Series events

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Tuesday, News 18 told you the Eau Claire City Council approved an expansion to the inaugural Oxbeaux festival, which could bring up to 2,000 people downtown the day before the Eaux Claire Music and Arts Festival kicks off.



News 18 also noticed the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series will be taking place at Phoenix Park at the same time, which left us wondering if there will be enough room for everyone to park.



Leah Ness, the City of Eau Claire's transportation engineer, said there aren't any parking or traffic concerns since they expect a lot of people to be bused in from the Eaux Claire fest grounds.



For those who are driving, special event parking will be set up in the downtown parking ramps and in the Railroad Street lot between Barstow and Farwell streets. The city said it is not expecting any parking issues.