Has your sunscreen got you covered?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In an aisle full of options, how can you be sure you're making the right choice?

The Environmental Working Group released its 11th annual Sunscreen Guide this week to take some of the pressure off of your purchase.

At the top of their list: “Adorable Baby Sunscreen” with SPF 30; though popular brands like "Banana Boat" fell to the bottom.

That's why local health officials said you should always do your research before you buy.

"Your skin is your body's largest organ, so really knowing and being well-informed about what you're putting on your body, and what's being absorbed is very important,” said Gina Schemenauer, with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Kelly Justus, an area mom, said she's happy with the product she's picked out for 6-month-old Sawyer. "It's been around for a long time, and it's been proven to do it's job, especially for little ones,” Justus said. “I would definitely switch products, yeah, if I felt like it wasn't doing its job."

Officials recommend people use a sunscreen with at least SPF 15 or higher. And, they said it should be applied at least 15 minutes before you head outside to give it time to absorb into the skin, then re-applied every two hours.

"We have some of the higher SPFs – SPF 50s and 70s you're seeing – and I think people often get a false sense of security that that will cover them for a longer amount of time in the sun,” Schemenauer said.

Health officials said skin cancer rates have been increasing in the U.S. over the last 30 years, and wearing sunscreen can help prevent melanoma. But, they said sunscreen should be your last resort, especially for babies.

"Newborns should really just stay in the shade and have as much clothing covering as possible,” Schemenauer said.

If you want to see how the sunscreen you have at home stacks up, click here for Environmental Working Group's 2017 Sunscreen Guide.