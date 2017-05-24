Reports show elimination of prevailing wage could save state money, opponents disagree

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A Republican backed proposal seeks to eliminate prevailing wage laws in Wisconsin, which guarantees workers on state projects a minimum wage set by the government. So, just how big of an impact could the rollback have in the state?



Sponsors of the bill said repealing the prevailing wage will save the state hundreds of millions of dollars.



New fiscal estimates from the Department of Transportation show that 78 percent of bidded projects would not be impacted by this law, since many of those projects have some aid from the federal government. That means workers would still be protected by the federal prevailing wage.



Also, if the bill is implemented, there would not be an impact on any project bid out to laborers prior to the beginning of 2017. That means annual savings going forward for the DOT would only amount to a little more than $100,000.



Estimates from the Department of Workplace Development signal a significantly higher savings to that department, including $358,000 through the elimination of certain computer programs and four full-time employees.



Opponents of the idea told News 18 it will drive down wages and chase workers out of Wisconsin.



"When that money is going out of state, there is less money being spent at the local stores, there is less money for the workers of Wisconsin to pay their rent, their house payment, everything," said President of Western WI Building and Construction Trades Council, Greg Erickson. "It affects the local economy."



The Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform recommended the bill be passed earlier in May, but so far, no final vote has been taken.

RELATED LINK: State leaders disagree on prevailing wage future

RELATED LINK: Veterans oppose repeal of state prevailing wage law