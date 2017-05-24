Eau Claire Memorial's Ben Redman Signs with UW-Green Bay

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Another National-caliber swimmer from the Eau Claire area is heading to Division 1.

Old Abes swimmer Ben Redman signs his Division 1 letter of intent with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Redman originally planned to swim at North Dakota, but that University dropped its swimming program.

"Green Bay was closer to home. I get to stay in the state of Wisconsin which is fun," Redman explains, "The incoming class including myself is going to be one of the best in the Horizon League and I'm excited to go and show the rest of the league that I'm ready to break a few records right off the bat and just keep pushing everybody."

Redman finished 4th in the 50 freestyle, 3rd in the 100 freestyle, and led off both of Eau Claire Alliance's 1st place freestyle relays at last year's WIAA Swimming State Championships - he will pursue a degree in engineering in Green Bay.