Prayer service held for tornado victims

If you missed News 18's special report, "From Ruin to Recovery", you can watch the recorded segments above.More >>
Community members, including families and individuals affected by last Tuesday's tornado, are welcomed to attend a prayer service held in Chetek on Wednesday night.More >>
Last week's tornado affected a number of residents and also up-rooted the lives of a number of farmers.More >>
Businessman and Rice Lake native Foster Friess saw firsthand the damage left by last Tuesday's tornado. Now, he's opening up his pocketbook to help.More >>
The National Weather Service says new evidence shows that wind speeds reached 140 miles per hour.More >>
On week after a tornado touched down in northwestern Wisconsin, communities are still cleaning up.More >>
More information has been released after a tornado destroyed an area turkey farm.More >>
Find out how you can help families and individuals recover after Tuesday's tornado. The latest information:More >>
The Barron County Sheriff's Department released an updated estimate for the damages caused when a tornado tore through the area this past Tuesday.More >>
The City of Chetek wants you to know it's open for business, but you're still being asked to avoid areas north of town where last weeks tornado ripped through.More >>
