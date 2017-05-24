Prayer service held for tornado victims - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Prayer service held for tornado victims

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Chetek (WQOW) - Community members, including families and individuals affected by last Tuesday's tornado,held a prayer service held in Chetek on Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post, a community prayer vigil was held at 6:30 p.m. at Chetek United Methodist Church, located at 300 Stout Street in Chetek. The service was open to the community. The vigil was a time for all to pray for those affected by the recent storms.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.