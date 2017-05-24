Prayer service held for tornado victims

Chetek (WQOW) - Community members, including families and individuals affected by last Tuesday's tornado,held a prayer service held in Chetek on Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post, a community prayer vigil was held at 6:30 p.m. at Chetek United Methodist Church, located at 300 Stout Street in Chetek. The service was open to the community. The vigil was a time for all to pray for those affected by the recent storms.