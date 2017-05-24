UW-Eau Claire foot bridge closed during $12.4M Garfield Ave. Project

Eau Claire (WQOW) - School's out for the summer, and construction is ramping up at UW-Eau Claire. Progress continues on the Garfield Ave project.

Crews have been busy replacing the underground utilities that are obsolete and aging. The $12.4 million overhaul will include green space and an amphitheater for students and visitors.

Early this week, crews closed the footbridge down for the summer, and it will reopen during fall orientation for incoming students. Campus leaders said the project will change the look of the campus in a big way.

"It will transform our riverfront. It will create a new front porch of the university that interacts in a more meaningful way with this wonderful asset that we have, which is the Chippewa River that runs through our campus,” said Mike Rindo, the assistant chancellor at UW-Eau Claire.

The Garfield Avenue Project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2018.