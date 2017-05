Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you like a bagel with your cup of Joe, well, you're in luck.

Construction has begun for a joint Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bagels location in Eau Claire. The foundation has been laid down and the exterior structure is progressing.

The one-stop breakfast shop will have a drive-thru and will be located on West Clairemont Avenue across from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital on Stein Boulevard. Construction is expected to be completed in early August.