"Click It or Ticket" campaign gave out more than 68K tickets across Wisconsin in 2016

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If the first thing you do when you get in the car isn't to click your seat belt, most of us have cars that will remind us. But, if that's not enough, local law enforcement have a reminder of their own: a ticket.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is joining thousands of other agencies across the nation for 2017's “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Officials said over half of those killed in traffic crashes in Wisconsin in 2016 were not wearing their seat belts.

For those who think officers can't spot whether or not they're buckled up, state patrol officers said statewide, they gave out 68,500 seat belt violation tickets in 2016 alone. Officials said 88 percent of drivers wear their seat belts, but it's still not enough.

"We have a statistic for you, and that statistic is one, and one is the unacceptable traffic death in Wisconsin. What we think is acceptable is zero – zero in Wisconsin, zero fatalities, zero injuries because of people not buckling up in their vehicles,” said Lt. Les Mlsna, with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The state patrol said the goal of “Click It or Ticket” is to raise awareness and encouragement to wear seat belts, not to write more tickets. The campaign runs through June 4.