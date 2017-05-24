Eau Claire ranked 2nd 'drunkest' city in nation

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire is one of 10 Wisconsin cities to make up a dubious list of the nation's 20 'drunkest' cities.



24/7 Wall Street named Eau Claire the second drunkest city in the nation, moving the City of Clear Water up from 2016's ranking of number 9.



Eau Claire has plenty of company in the top 20. Green Bay was named the drunkest city in the nation. Others making the list: Appleton (#3); Madison (#4); Oshkosh (#6); Wausau (#9); La Crosse (#10); Fond du Lac (#12); Sheboygan (#15); and Milwaukee (#20).



The group comes up with their rankings by analyzing self-reported data on binge drinking.



On the other side of the coin, Wall Street 24/7 found the driest cities in America to be Provo-Orem, Utah; St. George, Utah; and Beckley, West Virginia.