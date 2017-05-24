Clark Co. man charged in fatal roll over crash

Clark County (WQOW) - A Clark County man faces homicide charges after a crash that killed his passenger.

Steven Faber, from Chili, Wis., is charged with homicide by drunk driving for the March crash that killed Andy Mallory.

Witnesses said Faber's truck cut off one driver, then swerved around several horse and buggies before crashing. Clark County investigators said Faber admitted he was driving and that he had been drinking.

When asked how much he had to drink they said he replied, "More than I should have”. They said his blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

Faber is due in court a week from Friday.