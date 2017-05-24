Fish swim through Pettibone Park - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Fish swim through La Crosse's Pettibone Park

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

With the river rising, all that high water can lead to some interesting sights.

Wednesday afternoon our photographers captured a school of fish, likely common carp or bigmouth buffalo (a nearly identical looking native river species), making their way across flooded pathways in Pettibone Park. 

The stage hit just over 12 feet Wednesday. La Crosse continues to be in a flood warning until Memorial Day.

