BREAKING: One dead after plane crash in Chetek

Chetek (WQOW) -- News 18 has learned that a plane has crashed in Barron County, killing at least one passenger.



Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirmed to News 18 the crash happened south of County Highway I near the Red Cedar River south of Chetek. The two passengers are believed to be teenagers. Authorities say one person has died and the other is in critical condition.



This is a developing story. News 18 has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.