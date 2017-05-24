LATEST: Chetek teen dead in Barron County plane crash

Chetek (WQOW) - Authorities have released the names of the two teens involved in an overnight fatal plane crash.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, they received a report of a plane wreckage in the Red Cedar River, south of Chetek about three miles. Fitzgerald said two teens were pulled from the water.

Police said 18-year-old Hunter Gillett, from Cameron, was taken by ambulance to an Eau Claire hospital and later flown to Rochester with serious injuries.

Police said 17-year-old Owen Knutson, from Chetek, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said Knutson was the pilot of the single engine plane and took off from a private air strip on the Knutson Property, south of Chetek.

News 18 spoke with Sheriff Fitzgerald on Thursday morning. He said Gillett is a student at Cameron High School and Knutson was a student at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High/Middle School.

Fitzgerald is asking everyone to keep the the families and students of the Chetek and Cameron school districts in your prayers.

