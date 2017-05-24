Relative, Barron Co. sheriff remember Chetek teen involved in fatal plane crash

Owen Knutson is seen in this photo during a flight in mid-May, Courtesy: BanksPhotos.com

Chetek (WQOW) - After what the Barron County Sheriff calls a "trying week", more tragedy has occurred for the communities of Cameron and Chetek: a fatal plane crash.

One teen has died and another is in the hospital in serious condition. This comes on the heels of a deadly tornado that swept through northwestern Wisconsin last Tuesday.

17-year-old Owen Knutson came from a long line of pilots. Family members told News 18 both his father and his grandfather flew for commercial airlines, but that family tradition was cut tragically short Wednesday night.

"Everybody knows that they're a flying family,” said Dennis Knutson, who is a cousin of Owen's grandfather. Dennis said he first heard the news of Owen's passing on Facebook.

"I saw a posting from somebody I didn't know that basically said, 'Rest in peace, Owen Knutson',” Dennis said. “Within minutes, there were postings coming from all directions."

Officials said Owen was flying a small two-seater plane on Wednesday when it went down in the Red Cedar River, just south of Chetek.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. "I don't know. I don't know what happened. I just don't know,” he said.

But, Dennis said he does know Owen was an experienced, licensed pilot. "Knowing what kind of kid he is, and how responsible he is, my feeling is it was almost certainly the mechanical failure,” Dennis said.

Owen's passenger, 18 -year-old Hunter Gillett, survived the crash. Authorities said Gillett was taken to an area hospital in critical condition on Wednesday night and upgraded to serious condition Thursday afternoon.

Dennis said Gillett wasn't the first friend to fly with Owen, who was known for delivering people in style. "Three of his classmates' parents gave their sons permission to fly with him to the state tournament in March,” Dennis said. “You know, what parents would let their kids do that unless they trust – trust this young man?”

Dennis told News 18 Owen comes from a tight-knit family, though he knows the entire community will be grieving Owen's loss. "Sometimes, you know, you say 'Gee, I wish I could have been like that kid. I wish I could have been like him'," Dennis said.

"A lot of our first responders knew the family. I would guess all of our first responders knew the family,” Sheriff Fitzgerald said. He said his crews are still reeling from the deadly tornado that passed through the city a week before. "It was a trying week, and it ended with even more tragedy. So hopefully, the sun came out today, and we'll go with a new day,” Sheriff Fitzgerald said.

Owen attended Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School. Gillett was scheduled to graduate Friday from Cameron High School. The districts are expected to put out their own press releases about the accident soon.

Posted on May 25, 2017:

Posted on May 24, 2017 (10:08 p.m.):

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the very latest on air and online.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the very latest on air and online.

Posted on May 24, 2017:



This is a developing story. News 18 has a reporter headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.