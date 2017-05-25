Wisconsin doctors, women weigh in on link between alcohol and breast cancer

Wausau (WAOW) -- Researchers say one drink per day could increase the risk of breast cancer.

In Wisconsin, a state rich in drinking culture, many don't think this will change women's alcohol consumption.

"I don't think so," said Jodi Gruhn of Wausau. "It's who we are. It's Wisconsin."

Gruhn knows the disease all too well.

"I have three generations of breast cancer in my family," she said. "Both sides, my mom and my dad's side."

She understands a lot of the cause is genetics and accepts the inevitability.

"It's here, it's part of who we are," she said. "And it's unfortunate, but it takes too many people's lives. We just have to deal with it and change our lives where we can."

One drink refers to 10 grams of alcohol. That's equivalent to a small glass of wine, eight ounces of beer or one shot of hard liquor.

An oncologist at Marshfield Clinic said the link has to do with the consistent intake of alcohol, which has been identified as a cancer-causing agent.

"When you are exposed to a continuous amount of any carcinogen, including alcohol, at a high level," said Dr. Adedayo Onitilo. "Then you have a heavy state of that carcinogen in your system."

He also said disease is a combination of genetics and one's environment.