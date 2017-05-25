Adopt-A-Pet: Domino

Meet our Pet of the Day: Domino!

Domino is two years old. He's a Great Dane mix, and he is healthy and ready to go to a good home. Domino is wonderful with people and also other pets, other dogs, even other cats. He's up to date on all his vaccines. He's a bigger dog, so he needs lots of exercise, daily walks and also daily time to just play outside.

If you're interested in Domino, or want to learn more about the other pets up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.