5/25: The Real Fireball Run

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- You might recognize them from around town, or you might recognize them from the TV show Fireball Run, and they're here to get you involved.

Elaine Cougline participated in season 10 and Julie Thoney will be participating in season 11 of the race. Fireball Run® is an adventure-television series distributed by Amazon Prime, in which participants race across America in search of rare historic artifacts, and raise awareness for missing children.

This season will be passing right through Eau Claire. Filming will begin on September 22, and go through September 30 as participants travel through the Midwest, making stops in in Rochester MN, Dubuque IA, Burlington IA, Fort Dodge IA, Vermillion SD, Yankton SD, Pierre SD, ending in Rapid City, SD.

