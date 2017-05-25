Altoona Police hoping to raise $90,000 for new K9

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Helping the Altoona Police Department get a dog will be as easy as ordering a hot dog. Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. head on down to the Festival Foods Brat Barn in Eau Claire. The Altoona Police Department will be staffing the booth in a fundraising effort for their K9 program. The force lost their last K9 close to three years ago because of retirement and Officer Anthony Helstern said with the city growing, now's the time to get the program up and running again.

"Altoona's growing, and we've noticed the impact we've had with the loss of our K-9, due to staffing levels and hiring shortages we've had a hard time keeping that,” said Helstern. “So now that we're fully staffed we're ready to reimplement that program and keep it going healthy and strong."

Officer Helstern said so far they've raised almost $17,000 of their $90,000 goal. The reason for the $90,000 price tag is because the department also needs to replace their old K9 vehicle, pay for the six and a half weeks of training in New Mexico, purchase the dog, and cover the cost to hire a replacement officer to be staffed while the officer in training is away.

Helstern said the K9 they're hoping to get would be used in narcotic detections, as well as criminal apprehension. They hope to have the program up and running by March 2018.

Festival Foods will be matching all funds raised at Friday's brat sale.

The Altoona Police Department will also be at Woodman's in Altoona selling raffle tickets for a brand new four-wheeler. That's also happening from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Altoona Police Department has more information on their K9 program on their Facebook page.