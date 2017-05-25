UPDATE: Driver of overturned semi with 44K pounds of flour swerved to miss deer on highway

Pierce County (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information about a semi accident in Pierce County that happened on Thursday.

In a press release, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Michael C. Johnson, from La Crescent, Minn., was driving a semi on State Highway 35 near the Pierce/Pepin county line, when he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and lost control. Police said the semi overturned, causing its fuel tanks to rupture but they did not ignite. They also said the semi was carrying 44,000 pounds of flour, which spilled near the roadway.

Police said Johnson was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. They said traffic was reduced to one lane near the accident on STH 35 while clean up efforts were underway. The accident remains under investigation.

Posted on May 25, 2017:

